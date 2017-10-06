Richard Bruton: Alan Shatter 'simply wrong' about Shane Ross's politics

A senior Government Minister is rejecting claims that Shane Ross's politics are contaminating Fine Gael.

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter yesterday accused the Transport Minister of stroke politics over the reopening of Stepaside Garda Station in Dublin.

Mr Shatter said: "What differentiates Fine Gael, to me, from other parties is its commitment to truth, decency and integrity, and its opposition to stroke politics.

"The politics of Shane Ross is contaminating the ethos of Fine Gael."

However, Richard Bruton says that is not the case.

Mr Bruton said: "I know Alan very well, I'm very friendly with him but he's simply wrong in this case.

"Stepaside clearly had a strong case on grounds of population. It was the Garda who recommended this would be the option, they said this should be done first."