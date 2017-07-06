Richard Bruton accuses opposition TDs of 'crocodile tears' over bin charges

Opposition TDs have been accused of "crocodile tears" after their latest complaints about the proposed bin charges.

It comes after People Before Profit demanded clarity on exactly what kind of new charges might take effect from the end of September. Mr Varadkar has said the new regime will be gradually phased in over a period of 15 months from September.

TD Brid Smith said bin providers did not fear the Government's proposed watchdog, and said councils should take back running a waste-collection service.

People Before Profit have also demanded clarity on what charges might kick in, only to be criticised for missing a Dáil vote on the issue earlier this week.

Minister Richard Bruton countered that the TDs like Brid Smith were missing from the Dáil chamber when the plans were being explained.

He said: "You were marked absent when decisions were being made and the position was being explained. It's crocodile tears to be shedding now when you don’t bother to do your responsibility to deal with these issues (when they are being decided)."

Brid Smith said she had mistakenly thought the vote would not take place until today.

Richrd Bruton also said the reason local authorities were no longer running waste-collection services was because left-wing parties had told people not to pay, and refused to allow increases in charges.