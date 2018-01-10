Richard Branson launches world's first climate change visitor centre in Wicklow

Richard Branson has launched the world’s first permanent visitor centre dedicated to climate change in County Wicklow.

The Cool Planet Experience at Powerscourt House aims to encourage people to take action to prevent global warming.

It is an interactive experience which connects science, gaming, engineering and drama and is open to the public in mid-February.

At the launch, Mr Branson said: "I've got four glorious grandchildren and they are going to grow up in a world that is going to be endangered from climate change if we don't do something about it."

The exhibition gives people a glimpse of what the planet will look like in 50 years' time and can also calculate your carbon footprint.

Mr Branson said climate change should be a priority for Government.

He said: "All of us in this room and anyone in a position of influence have got to try and persuade our politicians of the sense of it, and I think that making people realise that you don't have to suffer with climate change."

Other centres will be opened around the world later in the year.