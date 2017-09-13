Richard Boyd Barrett says a number of issues to be discussed at think in

Solidarity - People Before Profit is the latest political group to hold a party think-in today, ahead of the return of the Dáil.

The left wing grouping has said it will be discussing Ireland's corporate tax regime, and policies on making Ireland a fairer society.

There has been speculation that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is considering calling a general election in the near future.

But People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has said that is not the focus of the meeting in Dublin today.

"I don't know about an election but we are certainly campaigning for issues such as dealing with the disastrous housing crisis, repealing the 8th Amendment and fighting for a fair distribution of the economic growth that's happening so everybody benefits from it instead of a small number of wealthy corporations and individuals," he said.