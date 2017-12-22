Richard Boyd Barrett: Dalkey development proposal would be 'very damaging'

An objection to a new residential and commercial application in Dalkey will be submitted.

That is according to the chairperson of the Save Our Seafront campaign.

Richard Boyd Barrett explains why they are submitting the objection: "We’ll most certainly be submitting an objection and saying that this development would be very damaging to what is a unique amenity site and heritage site and would restrict public access and make part of the harbour really exclusive for those who could afford the expensive development."

The People Before Profit TD explained why he believes the proposal was submitted now.

"They did it close to Christmas and there is no doubt that this was a cynical move to do so when they thought people would be busy with Christmas and wouldn’t notice the application and that there would be less objections," Mr Boyd Barrett said.

"So that in itself is a reason to object to this development proposal."

