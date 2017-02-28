Richard Boyd Barrett: Anti-water charges campaign 'tantalisingly close to historic victory'

Anti-water charge campaigners say they are on the verge of an historic victory.

The 'Future of Water Charges' committee is on the brink of agreeing to scrap all charges, and will not impose one for so-called excessive use.

People who paid their bills are also likely to get a refund.

Anti-Austerity Alliance/People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, says he thinks people who paid should be offered a number of refund options.

Mr Murphy said: "[The refunds] would include a tax rebate, which - if they were in receipt of a payment like a social welfare payment or pension - they [could] get added on or they could always go for a cheque in the post. Then we need to explore some of those."

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett says it is an example of people power.

He said: "We are tantalisingly close to an absolutely historic victory for people power, for the boycott campaign, for protest.

"Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and all those who championed water charges have now run out of excuses to continue to try and inflict these charges, because of a movement of people power."