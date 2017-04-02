Rich list shows Denis O'Brien is wealthiest Irish-born person in country

The rich are getting richer, according to the Sunday Independent's Irish rich list.

It shows that the wealthiest people in the country largely increased or consolidated their wealth last year.

The Mistry family, and Irish matriarch Patsy Perin Dubash, top the list with an empire worth more than €15bn.

Samantha McCaughren, Business Editor with the Sunday Independent, compiled the list.

She said: "In the top 10 we have the likes of Denis O'Brien who is a very well-known businessman in this country.

"His wealth is around €4.9bn which makes him the wealthiest Irish-born individual on the list.

"Then we have the likes of John Magnier, JP McManus, well known from their involvement in racing but they are also major investors, as is Denis O'Brien, in projects and properties."