Rhona Murphy explains why she is against the 8th Amendment

The Master of the National Maternity Hospital has defended her criticism of the 8th Amendment.

Dr Rhona Mahony has said the piece of our constitution which protects the right to life of the unborn is too 'ambiguous' and forces surgeons to wait too long before intervening.

She is also unhappy that it faces doctors to make medical decisions in the context of criminal repercussions.

A 14 year prison sentence can still be given to mothers and medics who help procure illegal abortions.

Dr Mahony has explained why she is against the 8th amendment.

"The difficulty we have with the 8th Amendment is that it provides for rights but actually we are talking about clinical risk and eventually there will be times where risks and right actually come in to conflict," she said.