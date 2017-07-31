Review of legal aid fee for victims of domestic violence confirmed

The Free Legal Advice Centres have welcomed a review of the legal aid fee for domestic violence victims.

The charity said the €130 charge can prevent people from taking cases or force them to represent themselves.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan confirmed today that the review should be completed before the end of the year.

FLAC CEO Eilis Barry said that charging domestic violence victims the fee is very unfair.

"Well the reality is they have to represent themselves, that is the problem," said Ms Barry.

"For someone who has experienced domestic violence then go and have to represent themselves against the partner they are accusing of having committed the domestic violence, that's not an equal balance of power and representation in a situation like that," she added.