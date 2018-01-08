Review of Garda tendering practices a ’matter of urgency’

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane says the Public Accounts Committee must examine Garda tendering practices as a ’matter of urgency’.

The deputy, who is a member of the committee, says it’s shocking that an internal Garda audit can give ’no assurance’ that procurement rules are being properly followed on major IT contracts.

David Cullinane

"We cannot continue to see situations where public bodies are spending billions of euro of tax payers money and in many cases not complying with public procurement rules which are there to ensure that tax payers are protected, that they get value for money, that there is healthy competition and that there is a level playing field for all."

He added that the PAC should "examine the entire issue of public procurement to see in the first instance are the rules fit for purpose - which I don’t believe they are - and even the rules that are there which I believe are too weak, if they are not being followed then there needs to be more robust penalties and sanctions put in place."