Revenue will not reveal details of any planning for post Brexit border controls

The head of the Revenue Commissioners has said the agency will not be releasing details of any plans for border controls after Brexit.

Niall Cody has said it would be damaging to Ireland’s interests to release details of plans which haven’t been confirmed.

He’s been criticised at the Oireachtas finance committee this morning for stonewalling queries about its plans for border checkpoints.

Speaking at the commitee Mr Cody said the plans are too sensitive to release just now.

"The problem about these type of arrangements is that they are ultimately within a kind of Goldfish bowl, it is very visible and sometimes you need that freedom to do that preparatory work.