Revenue warns of email scam asking for personal information

Revenue have warned of a new email scam purporting to come from them seeking personal information or credit/debit card details from taxpayers.

The Revenue Commissioners said the fraudulent emails and text messages claim to be in connection with a tax refund for taxpayers.

They have said that anyone who has provided personal information in response to the scam should contact their bank or credit card company immediately.

The email is sent from noreply@revenue.ie and has legitimate Revenue logos and colours on the statement. However, it is not a genuine email from the Revenue.

Revenue said: "These emails and text messages did not issue from Revenue.

"The Revenue Commissioners never send emails or text messages requiring customers to send personal information via email, text or pop-up windows.

"Anyone who receives an email or text message purporting to be from Revenue and suspects it to be fraudulent or a scam should simply delete it. Anyone who is actually awaiting a tax refund should contact their local Revenue Office to check its status."

The fake email reads:

**This Notice is also available on the Revenue website in the News section**

Revenue is further enhancing our online services for PAYE customers to make it quicker, easier and more convenient for you to manage your tax.

You can now access the various PAYE services including PAYE Anytime, Form 12 and the 'Jobs and Pensions' service from the new PAYE Services card in myAccount.

PAYE Services allows you to quickly and easily claim tax credits, declare income, claim refunds, submit a tax return and tell us about a new job or private pension and you will have access to these services from all smart devices like mobile phone, tablet etc.

To claim credits, declare income or divide your tax credits and rate bands for 2017, you should go to the 'Manage your tax 2017' link on the new PAYE Services card.

If you want to claim credits or refunds for previous years, click on 'Review your tax 2013-2016 (Form 12)'. If you are unable to access the Form 12 you should continue to use PAYE Anytime.

During 2017, we will be replacing our PAYE Anytime service and we will update you again when that happens."