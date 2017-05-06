Revenue seizes alcohol and cigarettes at Dublin Port

More than 86 litres of alcohol and 1,600 cigarettes have been seized at Dublin Port this morning.

Revenue officers also found almost 2kgs of tobacco when they searched a Ukrainian-registered van that arrived on a ferry from Holyhead.

The Slovakian driver and his Hungarian passenger were questioned.

The items seized represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1,950.

Revenue said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol and cigarettes in the "shadow economy".

Anyone with information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, cigarettes or tobacco has been asked to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.