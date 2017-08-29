Revenue seize nine kilos of cannabis worth €180,000

Cannabis thought to be worth €180,000 has been seized in West Dublin.

Revenue officers seized a package containing approximately nine kilos of herbal cannabis.

The operation involved Revenue officers, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Finglas/Blanchardstown Drugs unit.

Two men have been arrested and are being held at Finglas Garda Station.

The exact location of yesterday's find is not being released as the investigation is ongoing.