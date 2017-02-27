Revenue seize more than 200 litres of alcohol plus tobacco at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized 204 litres of alcohol and almost 2 kilos of smuggled tobacco at Dublin Port.

The seizure, found in two transit vans arriving separately into the Port from France and Holyhead, included wine, beer, spirits, tobacco branded 'Chesterfield' and 1,600 'L&M' cigarettes.

The vans were searched as a result of routine profiling and the drivers, a 39-year-old Polish man, and a 35-year-old Lithuanian man, were questioned.

The seized goods have a total retail value of around €6,300, representing an estimated potential loss to the Exchequer of €4,250.