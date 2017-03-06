Revenue seize 360 litres of wine at Dublin Port

Revenue officers at Dublin Port have seized 360 litres of wine after stopping a van coming into the country from France.

The van was searched based on routine profiling and the driver, a 41-year-old Irish man, was questioned.

Revenue said that the seized wine has a total retail value of around €5,200, representing potential loss to the Exchequer of around €2,600.

The seizure was carried out as part of Revenue's ongoing operations against the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol and tobacco products.