Revenue seize 360 litres of wine at Dublin Port

Back to Ireland Home

Revenue officers at Dublin Port have seized 360 litres of wine after stopping a van coming into the country from France.

The van was searched based on routine profiling and the driver, a 41-year-old Irish man, was questioned.

Revenue said that the seized wine has a total retail value of around €5,200, representing potential loss to the Exchequer of around €2,600.

The seizure was carried out as part of Revenue's ongoing operations against the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

Pic via Revenue

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland