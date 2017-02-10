Revenue seize 27,000 cigarettes during search of apartment in Swords
10/02/2017 - 16:06:14Back to Ireland Home
Revenue officers have seized 27,000 unstamped cigarettes in North County Dublin.
The seizure was made during a search of an apartment in Swords.
The contraband cigarettes are branded 'Marlboro Gold' and 'L&M", and have a retail value of more than €14,175.
This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €11,300.
A Slovakian woman in her 30s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.