Revenue seize 20,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport over the weekend

Revenue seized 20,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport over the weekend, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €9,000.

On Friday night, officers seized 10,000 'L&M Blue' cigarettes from a 26-year-old Latvian man who had arrived on a flight from Venice.

The man appeared in Dublin District Court on Saturday where he received a three-month suspended jail sentence and a €2,500 fine.

Yesterday, officers seized another 10,000 cigarettes, branded 'Kent' and 'Marlboro', when they searched the baggage of a 30-year-old Romanian man.

He appeared in court earlier today and was remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District court on Wednesday.

