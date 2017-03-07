Revenue seize €16,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco in Dublin

€16,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacoo have been seized in Dublin today.

A house search was carried out by revenue officers in the Dublin 7 area.

27,600 cigarettes and 3.8kg of tobacco were found during the raid.

The raid was part of an intelligence led operation focusing on the illicit tobacco trade in Moore Street, in Dublin's City Centre.

An Irish woman in her 40's was questioned, while investigations are ongoing.

The cigarettes, which are branded Mayfair, MG, Dorchester, Excellence, Marlboro Gold and 821, along with Flandria, Eastenders and Amber Leaf branded tobacco, presented a potential loss of €13,000 to the Exchequer.