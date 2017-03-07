Revenue publishes list of tax defaulters after they recoup more than €11m in three months

A model, a disgraced ex-judge and a restaurateur are among those to have been hit with big fines and bills by the taxman.

More than €11m of special settlements was secured by inspectors from the Revenue in the tail end of last year.

The single biggest payback was made by David O'Connor, a landlord and company director with an address at North Main Street, Cork, who forked out €983,149 for under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

Other names on Defaulters' List were Sarah McGovern, a model from Stepaside, south Dublin, who had a bill for €37,355 over under-declaration of income tax.

Heather Perrin, the ex-judge convicted of deception, was left with a €297,937 payout after a court ruling in connection with the under-declaration of income tax.

The boss of upmarket restaurant on Dublin's Stephen's Green, Peploe's, was also named. Barry James Canny had to foot a bill for €38,904 also for the under-declaration of income tax.

In total the Revenue said 29 cases in the last three months of last year involved amounts over €100,000 and four of those breached the half million mark.

Farmer James Doherty of Ballyrobin, Ferrybank, Co Waterford, has had to fork out €839,110 for under-declaration of capital gains tax.

Carthage Keyes, a camper van sales agent from Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly, has a total bill of €698,663 for under-declaration of capital gains tax, income tax and VAT.

Landlord Richard Larkin, with an address at Main Street, Clarenbridge, Co Galway, was hit with a bill for €832,637 for under-declaration of income tax and VAT and non-declaration of capital gains tax.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all its audits and investigations.

And it warned about a looming deadline of May 1 for "offshore matters" which will limit the opportunity for people to make a qualifying disclosure about tax liabilities for assets outside of Ireland.

For a full list of tax defaulters between October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, click here.