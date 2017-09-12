Revenue publishes list of almost 300 tax defaulters

Revenue has published a list of 289 tax defaulters for the period between April 1 and June 30.

The list details cases where the court has determined a penalty, fine or imprisonment in terms of the offence, as well as cases where Revenue has accepted a settlement offer which remained unpaid by June 30.

Details of tax default cases for more than €35,000 are published in the event a person is penalised by the court and that penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and a qualifying disclosure has not been made.

Four such cases were published at a total of €123,944.76 in penalties.

There are also 227 cases involving fine, imprisonment or other penalty for a total of €609,860.

Of these cases, 124 were failure to fix a tax return, failure to remit tax, failure to produce books and records or delivery of an incorrect return which carried a penalty of up to €30,000 and a seven month custodial sentence.

Fifty-eight settlements were published amounting to more than €11m, of which one exceeded €1m and four exceeded €500,000.

Former boutique properietor Nora Filtness of Castlepollard, Westmeath is listed as having €3,186,753 unpaid as of June 30 while builder and property developer Martin Downes of Boyle, Co. Roscommon is listed as having more than €520,000 unpaid.

Nineteen settlement cases had not been fully paid amounting to €5,675,486.43.

"Revenue vigorously pursues collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements. In some cases, collection or recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible, for example, company liquidation," Revenue said.

Revenue added that these published settlements reflect only a portion of their 1,387 audits and investigations for the same period.

More than €115.3 million was taken in by Revenue from these audits and investigations and a further 23,877 risk management interventions.