Revenue officers seize large amounts of tobacco and cannabis in Cork and Dublin

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport have seized 13kg of herbal cannabis when, as a result of routine profiling, they stopped and searched a Malaysian man in his 30s who had arrived on a flight from Madrid.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €260,000 and were found in the passenger’s checked-in baggage.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Separately, Revenue officers in Cork carried out a search under warrant of a house in the Mayfield area and seized 4.5kg of unstamped, roll your own ‘Amber Leaf’ tobacco, with a value of €2,000.

A UK national in his 50s was questioned and a file was prepared for the DPP.

Those with any information about smuggling are asked to contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.