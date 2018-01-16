Revenue officers seize 26,000 litres of beer at Rosslare

26,000 litres of beer have been sezied by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

The alcohol, with an estimated retail value of €107,000 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €55,000, was found when a truck that arrived from France was stopped and searched last Wednesday.

In the past week, illegal alcohol, medicines, steroids and tobacco products worth almost €200,000 have been seized by Revenue officers.

They were found during routine searches in Rosslare Europort, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port.

The seizures included 2,000 vials of medicine and 24,000 cigarettes.