Revenue officers seize €23.5k of drugs and cigarettes

Revenue officers have seized drugs and cigarettes with a combined street value of €23,500 in Counties Clare and Tipperary.

At Shannon Airport, 1.1kg of herbal cannabis was found yesterday in the checked-in baggage of a 31-year-old Lithuanian man who had arrived on a flight from Tenerife.

He was arrested by Gardaí and detained at Ennis Garda station.

The drugs are estimated to be worth €22,000.

Also, in Co. Tipperary yesterday, Revenue officers carried out a search under warrant of a house in Cahir and seized more than 2,500 cigarettes, branded 'Richman', 'John Bull' and 'M1'.

The cigarettes have a retail value of almost €1,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1,300.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.