Revenue officers seize €15,500 at Rosslare Port

Revenue officers at Rosslare Port have seized €15,500 in cash.

The discovery was made yesterday when two vehicles arriving into the Port from France were stopped and searched.

The drivers, both of whom are from Romania, were questioned and the cash was seized. Officers suspect the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity,

The men were granted a three-month detention order to allow Revenue to investigate further at a special sitting of Gorey District Court late last night.