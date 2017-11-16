Revenue dog, Stella, sniffs out €160k worth of cannabis
€160,000 worth of cannabis has been uncovered by a Revenue detection dog in County Laois.
’Stella’ gave a positive indication on a parcel containing 8kgs of the drug at Portlaoise Mail Centre.
The parcel, which had been sent from Romania to an address in County Wicklow, was seized by Revenue officials.
No arrests have been made and investigations are on-going.
Revenue drug detector dog Stella sniffs out 8kg cannabis herb inside packet at Portlaoise Mail Centre sent from Romania to Wiclow address #IEstaff pic.twitter.com/tWNdPhQExa— Cormac O'Keeffe (@CormacJOKeeffe) November 16, 2017
