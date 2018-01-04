Revenue collected almost €500m in tax compliance operations last year

Revenue's 2017 results show it retrieved nearly €500m as part of its tax compliance operations last year.

Tax collectors completed more than 646,000 compliance interventions last year, yielding €492,000.

Revenue collected a record total of €50.7bn euro for the Exchequer last year.

Nearly €84m was collected as part of a scheme allowing people to make settlements for offshore assets.

There were 24 criminal convictions for serious tax and duty offences and 1,600 summary convictions - with €5.2m imposed in fines.

Revenue Chairman Niall Cody said: “These results are underpinned by very high levels of timely voluntary compliance and we want to acknowledge the commitment and effort of taxpayers and tax practitioners in this respect.

"When taxpayers or businesses run into difficulty in paying their taxes, it is essential that they engage with us as soon as difficulties arise, send in returns on time, and agree a payment arrangement"