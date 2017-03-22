Revenue arrest two after seizing €10k worth of cigarettes in Kerry
22/03/2017 - 12:00:19
Revenue officers investigating the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products have seized 10,000 cigarettes in Co. Kerry.
Officers carried out a search of a house in the Killorglin area and uncovered the contraband cigarettes branded "Marlboro Red".
A Polish couple, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were questioned and the investigation is continuing.
The seized cigarettes have a retail value of around €5,500 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €4,400.
The search was part of an intelligence led operation targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.