Revenue arrest two after seizing €10k worth of cigarettes in Kerry

Revenue officers investigating the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products have seized 10,000 cigarettes in Co. Kerry.

Officers carried out a search of a house in the Killorglin area and uncovered the contraband cigarettes branded "Marlboro Red".

A Polish couple, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were questioned and the investigation is continuing.

The seized cigarettes have a retail value of around €5,500 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €4,400.

The search was part of an intelligence led operation targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.