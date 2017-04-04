'Revenge porn' could be made illegal under proposed laws by Labour

Targetting someone through 'revenge porn' could become an offence under new proposed laws from Labour.

The party's looking to strengthen Ireland's criminal laws on harassment, and has launched a new bill today.

It follows up on previous research from the Law Reform Commission.

Party leader Brendan Howlin says the proposals would prevent the sharing of intimate pictures without someone's permission: "There have been instances of this where long term intimate relationships suddenly when that breaks up, become the subject of real harm and harrassment, ridicule and hurt and that would be outlawed in the proposals I have outlined."

Mr Howlin said: "“The measures we are proposing seek to bring Ireland’s regulations into the 21st century, by broadening the definition of communication to cover all electronic, written and spoken words...

"Cyber-bullying has become a phenomenon of the modern age...Our Bill moves to address this by covering against the persistent communication about someone, as well as directly to that person.

"Minority groupings are more likely to be targeted - not because of anything they do, but because of who they are- and this Bill would also protect against online racial abuse.

"Sadly, women too are particularly targeted, and Labour’s Bill moves to protect against so-called 'revenge porn' by creating a new offence of distributing an intimate image without consent."