Revealed: Two out of three people are not aware of the true cost of a funeral

The average cost of burying someone is now €4,000.

A new survey from Insurance firm Royal London shows two out of three people don't realise how expensive it is to pay for a funeral.

More than one third of those surveyed believe their family will pay for their burial.

A further third said they will pay for it themselves, while 1% hope their boss will pay for their burial.

Funeral Director David Fanagan says the €4,000 doesn't include a burial plot or headstone:

"A new grave can cost youanything from €2-3,000 to €16,000," he said.

He added that it was more expensive in urban areas than rural areas.