Retirement rules could be scrapped under Sinn Féin bill

Some public sector workers might never retire if they were given the opportunity to work past retirement age.

That is according to a Fianna Fáil TD who says plans to relax retirement rules need to be approached very carefully.

The Oireachtas justice committee is debating a Sinn Féin bill which would scrap the rules on mandatory retirement based on age.

Fianna Fail's Jim O'Callaghan has said caution is needed - but admits there are plenty of good employees being forced to go early: "David Davin Power had to resign or retire recently.

"He seemed to be very competent, he seemes to be in very good health, he had to go because he reached the age of 66.

"And I was listening to Michael O'Keeffe on the radio, who is an oftimologist in the Mater hospital, he had to go.

"He has to retire from practicing in the public health system."