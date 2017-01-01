Retirement age may soon change, with option to continue past 65

The Government will start the New Year by discussing possible changes to the retirement age.

Today's Sunday Independent says we could see public and private workers continuing beyond the age of 65, if they choose to.

Proposals could also see employees given the option of taking early retirement on a reduced pension.

Currently only private sector staff are able to work beyond 65.

Head of the Communications Clinic Terry Prone said: "What you have is some outrageous injustices, such as the fact that gardaí have to retire at 60, never mind that they are experienced, fit and able for the job and, as most of them do, want to continue the job.

"You're out of it (at 60)."