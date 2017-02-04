Retailer recalling batches of hummus and colcannon amid listeria concern

Food retailer Avoca is recalling batches of its Hummus and Colcannon because of the presence of listeria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland today issued a warning over a single batch of each of the products.

Details of the affected batches and 'use-by' dates are on the Authority's website.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product, but instead to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase.

Listeriosis is a serious disease which can be life threatening, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and other people with a weakened immune system.

