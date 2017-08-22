Results permanently withheld for 38 Leaving Cert students accused of cheating
A total of 38 of Leaving Cert students have had their results permanently withheld over suspected cheating.
The State Examinations Commission says it wants to protect the pupils' privacy and will notreveal what subjects they were doing or where they were taking the exams.
According to The Irish Times, the results of a further 34 students are being 'provisionally' held back while an investigation is carried out.
