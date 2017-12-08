Result of Irish Rail ballot due later today

Back to Ireland Home

The result of a ballot of Irish Rail staff is due later.

We will know today workers have accepted a Labour Court pay recommendation.

Staff have been balloted on the ruling, which suggested a 7.5% pay increase over three years.

The ongoing dispute saw a series of 24-hour rail strikes last month.

The count is due to be completed by lunchtime, and union sources say they're expecting a positive result.


KEYWORDS: irish rail

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland