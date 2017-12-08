Result of Irish Rail ballot due later today
The result of a ballot of Irish Rail staff is due later.
We will know today workers have accepted a Labour Court pay recommendation.
Staff have been balloted on the ruling, which suggested a 7.5% pay increase over three years.
The ongoing dispute saw a series of 24-hour rail strikes last month.
The count is due to be completed by lunchtime, and union sources say they're expecting a positive result.
