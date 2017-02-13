Result of hospital staff strike ballot to be revealed later

Trade union SIPTU will unveil the result of a ballot later today which could see 10,000 hospital support staff engage in strike action.

Staff are threatening to go on strike unless they get access to a job evaluation scheme.

The SIPTU union says it will help people like porters, cleaners and security staff to be paid appropriately for the amount of work they do.

If the action goes ahead it will start March 7 - the same day that 30,000 nurses begin a work-to-rule.