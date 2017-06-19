Restoring powersharing the priority as Brexit talks begin, says Coveney

The start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels underline the urgent need to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

As he travelled to Belfast to participate in negotiations for the first time, Simon Coveney pledged to "spare no effort" in the process to salvage the crisis-hit institutions at Stormont.

Mr Coveney, who lost out to Leo Varadkar in the race to succeed Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach, has replaced Charlie Flanagan at the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

During his day in Belfast, he will meet Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire and will also hold meetings with the five main Stormont parties.

Monday will also see the first round-table meeting involving the governments and local parties of the three-week initiative to form a powersharing executive.

Mr Coveney stressed the importance of having an administration in place during the Brexit process.

"The people of Northern Ireland need devolved government working in the best interests of the whole community," he said.

"There is 10 days within the life-time of the current Assembly to secure the necessary agreement. If we needed any reminder of the urgency of having powersharing institutions in Stormont, it is the coincidence of the Brexit negotiations beginning in Brussels today."

The talks take place in the context of the ongoing negotiations between Prime Minister Theresa May and the DUP to strike a parliamentary deal to support her minority Government.

The anticipated arrangement has forced the UK Government to reject suggestions its commitment to act with impartiality in Northern Ireland - as set out in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement - will be fatally undermined by any pact with the DUP.

Mr Varadkar and his predecessor Mr Kenny have both stressed the need to adhere to the principles of the Good Friday accord.

On Monday, Mr Coveney said: "As the representative of the Irish Government at the talks, I will do my utmost to support the parties in reaching an agreement which ensures that the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement is fully protected, that all of its institutions function effectively and fairly and that previous agreements are honourably implemented.

"I will spare no effort to fulfil the Government's duty as co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement."

Northern Ireland has been without a powersharing Executive since March and without a First and Deputy First Minister since January.

The institutions collapsed amid a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Fein about a botched green energy scheme.

The UK Government has warned that direct rule from London could be reimposed if the local parties fail to reach an agreement before the June 29 deadline.