Restaurateurs 'up in arms' after €20k award for woman who banged knee off table

"Up in arms" is how the CEO of the Irish Restaurant's Association has described its membership following a ruling awarding a woman €20,000 for banging her knee on a restaurant table.

Adrian Cummins said he "has never seen anger like this" after the High Court affirmed a ruling by Mullingar Circuit Court yesterday that Annette O'Connor be awarded €20,000 and costs after banging her knee against a table leg in Mullingar Park Hotel.

“I think the judiciary is out of touch with what is happening in Irish society.” Mr Cummins said, describing the issue as an "ambulance culture/sue nation."

“People think it is easy to claim for trivial incidents,” Mr Cummins explained before asking, “Why are we seeing these claims awarded in court?”

20k for banging a knee under a restaurant table. Surely it's not April Fools Day ! Time to say stop to 🚑 ambulance chasing. If you agree RT — Adrian Cummins (@adriancummins) March 30, 2017

Mr Cummins said business owners are already under pressure from insurance companies with many seeing an increase in insurance premiums of between 200% to 400% in the last four months.

Legally, business owners have the option to appeal cases to the High Court, however Mr Cummins said small businesses do not have the resources to take these cases that far.

Mr Cummins also highlighted the fear factor there for business owners if they are not successful and are then faced with additional legal costs.

“Legislators need to do something, Mr Cummins said, “The situation is out of control”