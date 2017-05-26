‘Respect the water’: RNLI urges caution during fine weather

he RNLI is warning people to be cautions on the water, as the summer sets in.

The organisation will today launch their new 'drowning prevention' campaign.

It comes as a record number of people headed to the beach yesterday - on what was the hottest day of the year.

Gareth Morrison is from the RNLI and as this advice for people around the water this summer.

“If you see somebody in difficulty, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. A lot of our research tells us that people still do not know that. So if you see anybody in difficulty in the water, dial 999.

“Figures are slowly on the rise and of course there is a direct link between good weather and drowning.

“When you add alcohol into that loop as well, it’s a recipe for disaster. So we ask everybody to respect the water.”