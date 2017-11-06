Residents use Halloween as an excuse to illegally dump

Electrical appliances and children's swing sets are among the items still being cleaned up in parts of Tallaght in Dublin after Halloween.

Local reps say the destruction was worse than usual and clearing the debris could take until the end of the month.

Some households dumped general rubbish outside their homes ahead of the bonfires.

Sinn Fein's Louise Dunne says there are areas which have been left like a bombsite.

She said: "It has been particularly bad, usually where you would have one bonfire on a green space there has been three or four.

"A few residents have used Halloween as an excuse to dump the contents from their house illegally on the side of the streets rather than bring them to a bonfire."
