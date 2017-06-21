Residents to be evacuated from Dublin property amid fire concerns

Twenty people, including children, are to be evacuated from a potentially unsafe Dublin property over fire safety concerns.

It follows a High Court hearing yesterday amid claims the Mountjoy Square building is not compliant with regulations and poses a danger to its residents and neighbours.

The owner of the building is attempting to ensure the building complies with health and safety standards by installing fire alarms.

Cassio, a student living in the basement of the building, has said that no one has told them anything.

"They have been here yesterday and last week as well making an inspection," he said.

"But we're just waiting for an answer to see what's going to happen, you know?"

One week on from the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the Green Party is looking for an independent regulator to ensure we don't suffer a similar tragedy here.

The party is bringing new plans to the Dáil today for increased inspections and higher building standards.

Deputy leader Catherine Martin says the current system is too weak to work effectively.

“What we have at the moment is an assigned certifier, but there’s still kinks in that system because the assigned certifier can in actual fact be an employee of the developer,” she said.

“Where there is a financial link, that undermines independence – and all the rules in the world do not matter is there is no credible threat of enforcement.”