Residents evacuated after pipebomb found in Belfast

A viable pipebomb has been made safe after being found in Coolnasilla Park West in Belfast.

The PSNI described the device as a "viable pipebomb type" and said a number of residents had to be evacuated during the security alert.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"A number of residents were moved from their homes during this alert and we are thankful to them for their patience," he said.

"Those who left this device in a residential area clearly have no regard for the people who live here and I am appealing for the community's support in identifying the perpetrators."