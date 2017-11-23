Residential Tenancies Board trying to prevent landlords evicting tenants during renovations

The Residential Tenancies Board is trying to close the loophole that allows landlords evict tenants during renovations.

In new guidelines published today, the RTB says maintenance or repairs aren't enough to make people leave.

Some landlords have been accused of using renovations as an excuse to bring in new tenants at higher rates.

But RTB director Rosalind Carroll says they're doing their best to stop that.

She said: "It is a substantial change to the nature of the accommodation , so it is a change, it is not really about and upgrade of the bathroom in the property.

"It is about 'has the property been extended, did you add a bedroom?'"