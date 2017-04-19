Residential prices around the country jump, according to latest CSO figures
19/04/2017 - 11:46:13Back to Ireland Home
Residential property prices around the country jumped by almost 11% in the year to February.
New figures from the CSO show prices increased more outside Dublin, with a 13.2% rise in that time frame.
Prices in the west showed the largest growth with the cost of a home rising by almost 20%.
Dublin saw a rise of 8.3% when compared with February 2016, a smaller increase than the rest of the country.
The average dwelling in Dublin cost almost €400,000 - compared to a national average of €245,000.
The border counties are the cheapest region in which to buy a home, with Longford the cheapest county with an average price of just under €88,000.
Dublin 6, D4 and Blackrock are the most expensive places in the country in which to buy - with Greystones in Wicklow the priciest place outside the capital.
The CSO figures also show a quarter of sales last year were to first time buyers.
Prices around the country have now increased by 52% since hitting a low in 2013.
Join the conversation - comment here