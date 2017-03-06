Researchers tell Irish men: Tight underwear does not cause cancer

Cancer cannot be caused by tight underwear, researchers have announced.

A study carried out by UCC and Breakthrough Cancer Research has investigated the level of understanding of cancer risk factors among males and discovered that many Irish men belived the disease is caused by laptops, injury and tight underwear.

Dr Aoife Ryan, Dietitian and Lecturer in Nutritional Sciences in University College Cork and co-author of the research states, “The results of our research show that a significant proportion of Irish males incorrectly believe certain cancer myths, for example between 45% to 52% believed that wearing tight underwear, carrying mobile phones in pockets or extended use of laptop on the lap increased their risk of testicular cancer.

“We also found that most respondents are concerned about developing cancer but worryingly less than 50% had sought information to help them lower their cancer risk. These findings again highlight the need for straight forward, evidence-based information about cancer and risk factors. ”

As part of their #MySmallChange campaign, which began in February, Breakthrough are highlighting the eight small lifestyle changes recommended by the World Cancer Research Fund that can help lower the risk of developing cancer risk.

The campaign aims to inform people about the correct evidence-based lifestyle activities that impact the risk of developing cancer. The eight key recommendations are:

(1) Be as lean as possible without becoming underweight

(2) Be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day

(3) Limit consumption of high calorie foods and avoid sugary drinks

(4) Eat more grains, vegetables, fruit and beans

(5) Limit consumption of red meats and avoid processed meats

(6) Limit alcohol consumption

(7) Limit consumption of salty foods and foods processed with salt

(8) For cancer prevention, don’t rely on supplements