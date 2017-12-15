Research shows major rise in rents for homes near Luas cross-city

Rents for homes near the new Luas cross-city line have seen a rise of 21% in the last year, according to research from daft.ie.

That is compared to a 17% increase for properties near existing stops,

Commuters living in coastal areas of the capital can expect to pay some of the highest prices, with rents near the Sandymount DART station averaging €2,274 a month.

Martin Clancy from daft.ie says the rent price hikes are not that surprising.

He said: "What we do expect is that when there is a major infrastructure investment by the Government, as with the Luas cross-city line, that rent and property prices increase.

"So we were expecting to see an increase in rents and property prices around the cross-city stops, but 21% year-on-year is quite large.

"That probably falls into the overall picture in Dublin where rents are increasing at double-digit rates in some areas."

The findings show that Pearse, Lansdowne Road and Dalkey are some of the most expensive stations to live near, with average monthly rents of more than €2,000.

Mr Clancy said commuters living on the coast are paying the most.

He said: "What we found is that commuters living close to the coastline are on average paying the most, so by Sandymount the average rent is €2,274.

"The most expensive Luas stop is actually on the Red Line, Spencer Dock Red Line in the city centre of Dublin, commuters who live close to that stop pay close to €2,212 on average each month."