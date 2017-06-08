Research shows almost fifth of rheumatoid arthritis sufferers forced to retire

A first of its kind survey conducted by Arthritis Ireland has revealed 88% of people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) worry about disease progression.

The survey also revealed that the disease has a profound impact on the quality of life of patients, particularly in relation to their career, with 17% saying they have retired from work because of RA.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory auto-immune condition that can range in severity from mild or moderate to sever and affects at least 40,000 people in Ireland, 70% of that number being women.

In addition to the impact on career, the survey revealed that 77% of patients wish they could take fewer medications and reduce fatigue.

Consultant Rheumatologist at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Prof. Doug Veale said: "The patient feedback indicates the need to determine an effective, collaborative relationship between patients and their RA physician to work together to better manage RA."