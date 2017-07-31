Research reveals parents more likely to encourage sons to play sport

Parents are more likely to encourage their sons to continue playing sport -than their daughters.

New research commissioned by Lidl and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association revealed a clear gap in encouragement to play sports between boys and girls.

One in two girls will give up sport by the time they are 14 with nearly half saying the reason they are quitting is that their friends are not playing.

The research also found worrying levels of body confidence and mental health issues among those who do not play any sport.

Gaelic football is the most popular team sport among girls who do play sport - followed by camogie and soccer.