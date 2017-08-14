Research reveals more than 50% of students spend €500 on rent

More than half of students are spending up to €500 a month on rent according to new research.

The Union of Students in Ireland have found 58% are spending between €256 and €500 a month while 36% have no monthly income to cover the costs.

The USI and Residential Tenancies Board are launching a guide today to advise students on budgeting and their rights as tenants, before thousands return to colleges across the country next month.

President of the USI, Michael Kerrigan, has said the shortage of accommodation is driving costs up.

"We have 23,000 student beds short across the country," he said.

"It is driving the prices of accommodation up, in some places, student accommodation has doubled in the last 10 years.

"The funding and finances available (to students) just don't cover it (accommodation)."