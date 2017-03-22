Rescue teams focus on locating missing crew as weather looks set to improve

Rescue teams are a step closer to bringing home the crewmen from Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116.

A 'ROVer' - or remotely operated vehicle - today discovered the fuselage of the aircraft on the ocean floor, in 40 metres of water, near Blackrock Island.

But weather closed in again, before it could see if the three missing crew were inside.

The Coast Guard's Declan Geoghegan says their number one priority is to recover their colleagues: "the information that came from the black box obviously, was correctly honed in on because the wreckage of the aircraft was in that location.

"The weather is abating tomorrow and Friday, so hopefully we will be able to spend longer there, with the underwater search in relation to doing more searching in the area of the wreckage and also to locate our colleagues."